More than 200,000 People Displaced inside Lebanon Because of Israeli Airstrikes

Beirut, MINA – Over 200,000 have been displaced inside Lebanon because of Israeli airstrikes, the UN high commissioner for refugees said on Saturday.

“More than 50,000 Lebanese and Syrians living in Lebanon have now crossed into Syria fleeing Israeli airstrikes,” Filippo Grandi wrote on X, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

“Relief operations are underway, including by UNHCR, to help all those in need, in coordination with both governments,” he added.

Hezbollah and Israel have been engaged in cross-border warfare since the start of Israel’s onslaught on the Gaza Strip, which has killed nearly 41,600 victims, mostly women and children.

Israel recently escalated its offensive on Lebanon, killing a string of senior Hezbollah commanders, and its leader Hassan Nasrallah in airstrikes on Friday. The intense bombardment of sites across Lebanon continued on Saturday. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)