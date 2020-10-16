More than 17 Million US Citizens Vote First Before the November 3 Election

Washington, MINA – More than 17 million Americans voted before the November 3 Presidential Election between Democrat Joe Biden and Republican Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, the election results will not be known until election day.

National polls indications of early voting appear to be in favor of Biden, who has a double-digit lead over Trump, Nahar Net reported.

Iowa, the midwestern state where Trump held his campaign rally on Wednesday, is among the states that allowed voters to cast their votes early.

Preliminary voting begins in Iowa on October 5. As of Thursday, more than 325,000 ballots had been cast in Hawkeye State, according to the University of Florida’s US Election Project.

The US Election Process maintains a running tally of the initial direct votes and returned ballots.

On Thursday morning, a total of 17.36 million ballots had been cast in states that reported the total number earlier.

Michael McDonald, a political science professor at the University of Florida who runs the US Election Project, said while the initial voting numbers bode well for Biden, there could be plenty of voters for Trump on Election Day.

Some polls suggest that Democrats are more likely than Republicans to vote early because of the Covid-19 pandemic. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)