More Israeli Soldier Killed from Fighting in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Another Israeli soldier died from fighting in the Gaza Strip, the military said on Sunday, Anadolu Agency reports.

A military statement said Staff Sergeant Betzalel Zvi Kovach, 20, a soldier in the Netzah Yehuda Battalion, succumbed to his critical injuries from clashes in the northern city of Beit Hanoun last Wednesday.

His death brought to 635 the number of Israeli soldiers killed since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict since Oct. 7, 2023, according to official military figures.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip since last October despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

Nearly 36,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, the vast majority being women and children, and over 80,600 others injured since October following an attack by Hamas.

Nearly eight months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)