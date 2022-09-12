MOFAE Condemns Israeli Escalating Crimes against Palestinian People

Jerusalem, MINA – The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates (MOFAE) held the Israeli occupation fully and directly responsible for the repercussions of its continuous aggressions on the Palestinian people, their rights, land, property, and the Palestinian sanctities, warning of the consequences of the Israeli crimes escalation.

The ministry said in a statement that the Israeli occupation acts as a victim, in a hideous misinformation campaign by using many statements and fault accusations against the Palestinian people, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reported on Monday.

It condemned the violations and crimes of the occupation and the Israeli settlers’ armed and organized militias against defenseless Palestinians, their land, property, homes, and sanctities, which are now threatening their lives and their existence.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry added that the occupation is committing more of its crimes at the expense of the inalienable and legitimate Palestinian rights, by deepening and expanding settlements, Judaizing Jerusalem, and dismantling Palestinian cities by linking the Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank to each other to destroy any chance of building a Palestinian state with its eternal capital, Jerusalem.

It also condemned the attacks of terrorist groups of Israeli settlers against the Palestinians, as happened in their barbaric attack on a Palestinian house east of Nablus, and their repeated attacks on Palestinian citizens under the protection of the occupation forces.

The ministry stressed that the Israeli occupation’s attempts to destroy any serious peace opportunity require urgent international action with the aim of resolving the conflict and forcing the occupation to stop its expansionist colonial projects at the expense of Palestinian lands and properties and stopping all forms of barbaric attacks against the Palestinians in all the occupied Palestinian territories. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)