Missile Strike on Golan Heights Kills 11 People: Israeli Occupation

Golan Heights, MINA- At least 11 people were killed and 37 others injured in a missile attack on the northern part of the occupied Golan Heights, the Israeli authorities claimed Saturday, Anadolu Agency reports.

While an Israeli army spokesperson accused Hezbollah of the attack, the Lebanese group denied responsibility.

Israel’s national ambulance service Magen David Adom said in a statement that 11 people were killed and 37 others injured due to the missile falling on the town of Majdal Shams in the northern Golan Heights.

It added that 17 of the injured were in “serious” condition.

For its part, the Israeli army said in a statement that Israeli helicopters and army forces, in cooperation with Magen David Adom, are working to evacuate the dead and wounded from Majdal Shams.

Meanwhile, Israeli Channel 12 reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is following the operation in Majdal Shams.

Earlier, the Israeli army said that a missile, and not a drone, was fired at Majdal Shams.

“The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon categorically denies the claims made by some enemy media and various media platforms about targeting Majdal Shams,” the Lebanese group Hezbollah said in a statement.

Tensions have risen along Lebanon’s border with Israel amid cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israeli forces as Tel Aviv presses ahead with its deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed nearly 39,300 people since last October following a Hamas attack. (T/RE1/P2)

