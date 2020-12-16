Arab League: Israel’s Annexation of Golan Height is “Null and Void”

Golan Heights, MINA – Israel’s annexation of the occupied Syrian Golan Heights “is null and void and has no legal standing,” Arab news agencies reported the Arab League saying yesterday.

In a statement the Assistant Secretary-General and Head of the Palestinian and Occupied Arab Territories Sector at Arab League, Saeed Abu Ali, reiterated that the continuation of the Israeli occupation of Arab lands poses a continuous threat to stability in the region, as well as international peace and security, MEMO reported.

Abu Ali also said that the Arab League fully supports the Syrian right to continue its calls and action to regain its occupied lands based on international resolutions which condemn Israel’s occupation of this region.

Last year, the US President Donald Trump unilaterally recognised Israel’s sovereignty over the Israeli occupied Syrian Golan Heights, in a move condemned by the international community.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)