Select Language

Latest
-375 min. agoGovernment Ensures Free COVID-19 Vaccine for the Community
-247 min. agoMinister Retno: No Intention Indonesia to Establish Diplomacy with Israel
-62 min. agoIndonesia Pilgrims Becomes Pilot World Hajj
3 hours agoIsrael Tear Down Walls of Muslim Cemeteries in Jerusalem
3 hours agoArab League: Israel’s Annexation of Golan Height is “Null and Void”
Middle East

Arab League: Israel’s Annexation of Golan Height is “Null and Void”

Syrian national flags are flown in the Syrian town Ain Al-Tineh across the Israeli- annexed Golan Heights on 26 March 2019 [LOUAI BESHARA/AFP/Getty Images]

Golan Heights, MINA – Israel’s annexation of the occupied Syrian Golan Heights “is null and void and has no legal standing,” Arab news agencies reported the Arab League saying yesterday.

In a statement the Assistant Secretary-General and Head of the Palestinian and Occupied Arab Territories Sector at Arab League, Saeed Abu Ali, reiterated that the continuation of the Israeli occupation of Arab lands poses a continuous threat to stability in the region, as well as international peace and security, MEMO reported.

Abu Ali also said that the Arab League fully supports the Syrian right to continue its calls and action to regain its occupied lands based on international resolutions which condemn Israel’s occupation of this region.

Last year, the US President Donald Trump unilaterally recognised Israel’s sovereignty over the Israeli occupied Syrian Golan Heights, in a move condemned by the international community.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA) 

Tags:
Related news