Ministry of Education: Higher Education Prepares for Facing Change

Jakarta, MINA – Acting Director General of Higher Education, Ministry of Education and Culture, Nizam said the change cannot be predicted in the future, therefore it is best to do it by creating it itself.

“If we create the future by ourselves, we will be able to predict the future,” Nizam said when met by the media in accordance with the “Socialization and Implementation of 4 Minister of Education and Culture Policies” at the Ministry of Education and Culture, Jakarta on Thursday, February 6.

He said that it was related to changes in technology and global innovations that continued to develop rapidly.

“Who would have thought that 20 years ago cellphones would become an inseparable part of our lives, new jobs would emerge, jobs that we used to feel safe in, are now gone. This requires us to anticipate and be ready to change,” he said.

In line with Nizam, an education expert from the World Bank said the innovation in education is needed in order to improve the quality of human resources and progress of a country.

In fact, he said some higher education in developed countries had left the traditional way of learning, but using new learning methods, innovative and fun.

Nizam also mentioned that broad and open learning innovations are in line with the concept of “Merdeka Belajar” which is the new policy of the current Minister of Education.

“It is in line with the Merdeka Belajar, so Merdeka Belajar is our form to change ourselves, we must not, as if this is the only way we can educate our students to be competent,” he said. (L/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)