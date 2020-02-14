Education Ministry to Involve Foreign Countries in Developing Education in Indonesia

Jakarta, MINA – Minister of Education, Culture and Higher Education Nadiem Makarim plans to involve other countries to develop education in Indonesia. He was sure that Indonesian education could develop more if cooperation was carried out with other parties.

The plan was revealed when Nadiem invited more than 20 representatives of other countries to the Ministry of Education and Culture, Jakarta on Friday. In the meeting, he explained his plans in developing education for the next five years.

“We want to open a large partnership participation. From the regulatory side we support that cooperation can be implemented well,” Nadiem said through a press statement received by MINA.

During the meeting, Nadiem briefly showed off the “Merdeka Belajar” policy that he had planned. He said the policy was made because students need to be adept at adapting so that they can become superior human resources.

“Our education culture must change. How teachers teach, how to increase student motivation is very important to pay attention to,” he said.

Nadiem believes that the program that he created can run well if it is accompanied by cooperation with various parties. Both cooperation at home and abroad.

“We all have the same vision to work together to support better education. Indonesia has a lot of potential to be able to partner.There are many opportunities that we can establish together,” he added.

Nadiem’s ​​meeting with representatives of other countries took the form of a discussion forum titled “Discussion with Development Partners on Policy Direction and Potential Collaboration”.

The representatives of other countries present included the Embassy of Finland, the French Embassy, ​​the Irish Embassy, ​​the Japanese Embassy, ​​the Norwegian Embassy, ​​the Singapore Embassy, ​​the Swedish Embassy, ​​and the Embassy of the Republic of Korea.

Then, the British Embassy, ​​the German Embassy, ​​the Australian Deputy Head for Indonesia, the Deputy Head for the Netherlands, the New Zealand Embassy, ​​the Chinese Counselor, the Head of the Swiss Economic Section, the Staff of the British Public Partnership, the Asian Development Bank, the Asian Infrastucture Investment Bank, SEAMEO, UNESCO , UNICEF and World Bank. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)