Indonesian Claims to Meet International Language Requirements

Jakarta, MINA – The Ministry of Education and Culture (Kemendikbud) claims Indonesian has fulfilled most of the requirements for becoming an international language.

It was revealed by Acting Head of the Dadang Sunendar Language Agency in response to the desire of the Minister of Education and Culture Nadiem Makarim to make Indonesian as the language of instruction in Southeast Asia.

“First, there are many Indonesian speakers. The number is more than 30 million speakers. And not only in Indonesia but in other countries, maybe with different dialects,” he said at the Ministry of Education and Culture, Senayan, South Jakarta on Friday, February 21.

Indonesian speakers, said Dadang, some were in Timor Leste, Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Darusalam, Southern Thailand to the Southern Philippines.

Furthermore, Dadang said Indonesian is one of the languages ​​that is actually easy for foreigners to learn. For this reason, in the past three years, he has sent 793 Indonesian Language Teachers for Foreign Speakers (BIPA) to 29 countries.

“Not only BIPA. We also compile BIPA teaching materials,” he said.

The BIPA teaching materials will be sent to all ambassadors in foreign countries. And later it is expected to be used as teaching material for its citizens who want to learn Indonesian.

Then politically, socially, and economically, Indonesia is also a stable country in recent years. This is an important requirement for national languages ​​to be international languages.

Nadiem previously, said that the Ministry of Education and Culture’s Language Development and Development Board’s target was to make Indonesian as the language of instruction in Southeast Asia.

“We don’t know if this can be achieved, but we must have big dreams,” he said in a Joint Working Meeting with the House of Representatives Commission X at the Parliament Complex, Jakarta on Thursday. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)