Arafat Day Sermon to Broadcast Five Languages, Including Indonesian

Makkah, MINA – The Arafat Day sermon will be broadcast in five languages, English, French, Indonesian, Urdu, and Persian, the General Presidency for Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques announced on Sunday July 19.

Wukuf at Arafat Day as the peak of Hajj pilgrimage, took place on the 9th day of Dhu al-Hijjah.

Pilgrims gather in the plains of Mount Arafat to pray and recite until sunset and go straight to Muzdalifah to spend the night there.

The sermon will be available on smart phone applications as well as on the presidential website, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The Saudi project has developed a technical and organization that will allow users to benefit from translation on the holy site. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)