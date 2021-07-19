Hajj 2021: Pilgrims Arrive at Arafah

Arafah, MINA – Hajj pilgrims have flocked to Arafah since Monday early in the morning after undergoing the Tarwiyah service in Mina.

At Arafah, they will perform Dhuhur and Asr prayers and listen to the Hajj sermon.

Last year, Hajj sermons focused on social solidarity and health precautions to protect lives from Covid-19, thus as quoted from Arab News.

After sunset, pilgrims will spend the night in Muzdalifah.

Previously in Mina, there were no major rituals during the Tarwiyah service, so pilgrims spent their time praying and reflecting until the sun rose.

Mina, which is 3 kilometers from the Grand Mosque, is the site of the largest tent city in the world and can accommodate about 2.5 million worshipers.

For the second year in a row, the Hajj has been restricted to pilgrims from within Saudi Arabia. The decision was taken to protect them from the pandemic.

Only 60,000 pilgrims are allowed to perform this year’s hajj.

This year, pilgrims are provided with smart cards to access all services, thereby minimizing direct contact.

With the card, pilgrims can enter camps, hotels, and use available transportation.

The card can also be used to pay, guide missing worshipers, control entry to camps, and time movement. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)