Hajj Pilgrims Throw Three Jamarat on the First Day of Tashreeq

Makkah, MINA – At Mina, the pilgrims began the first day of Tashreeq performing the rituals imposed on them in these days of stoning the Jamarat, and the sacrificial rituals.

Pilgrims stone the three Jamarat, beginning with Jamarat al-Soghra, al-Wusta, and then Jamarat al-Aqaba, after they stoned Jamrat al-Aqaba yesterday.

The Saudi Press Agency said that there is a flow of movement of pilgrims at the Jamarat Bridge with the application of precautionary measures and preventive measures as a result of the spread of the Coronavirus, to ensure that they perform the ritual of throwing the three Jamarat easily. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)