Select Language

Latest
-416 min. agoEgypt Releases 2,075 Prisoners in Eid Al-Adha Pardon
-415 min. agoHajj 2021: No COVID-19 Infections or Other Illnesses Among Pilgrims
-411 min. agoHajj Pilgrims Throw Three Jamarat on the First Day of Tashreeq
5 hours agoKing Salman Thanks Islamic Nations for Supporting Saudi Arabia’s Hajj Efforts
8 hours agoJordan’s King Stresses Need for Palestinian Statehood in Talks with US President
Middle East

Hajj Pilgrims Throw Three Jamarat on the First Day of Tashreeq

photo: SPA

Makkah, MINA – At Mina, the pilgrims began the first day of Tashreeq performing the rituals imposed on them in these days of stoning the Jamarat, and the sacrificial rituals.

Pilgrims stone the three Jamarat, beginning with Jamarat al-Soghra, al-Wusta, and then Jamarat al-Aqaba, after they stoned Jamrat al-Aqaba yesterday.

The Saudi Press Agency said that there is a flow of movement of pilgrims at the Jamarat Bridge with the application of precautionary measures and preventive measures as a result of the spread of the Coronavirus, to ensure that they perform the ritual of throwing the three Jamarat easily. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news