Saudi Arabia Involves Women in Hajj Security This Year

Jeddah, MINA – The Saudi Arabian government involved several women in securing the organization of this year’s hajj.

One of them, Nuha al-Ghamidi, who works at the Saudi National Security Operations Center, is now in charge of receiving phone calls at the call center and ensuring the safety of the pilgrims during the pilgrimage.

“My family and I are proud of my work in the Department of Security. This is also reflected in phone calls. Many residents expressed their gratitude and appreciation. They also welcome my presence,” Nuha told the Associated Press, as quoted from the Voice of America on Friday.

Involving women in maintaining security is one of the reforms carried out by Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The involvement of women in the security process actually invites pro and contra reactions. However, Nuha’s colleague, who only wanted to be named Riham, admitted that he did not face any problems at work, including from male colleagues.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said pilgrims would be received on July 17-18 2021 at four centers, before leaving for the Grand Mosque by bus to perform the arrival tawaf.

After that, Wukuf in Padang Arafah as the culmination of the pilgrimage fell on July 19 (9 Dzulhijjah 1442H).

This year, the Saudi Arabian government has limited the number of people allowed to perform Hajj to 60,000.

This is done to anticipate the spread of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) and the emergence of new mutations. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)