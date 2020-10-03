Minister Retno: The World Still Far from Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said that since the signing of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) 50 years ago, it turns out that the world is still far from the full elimination of nuclear weapons.

“75 years since the founding of the United Nations, and 50 years since the signing of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), the world is still far from the total elimination of nuclear weapons,” said the Foreign Minister at the Summit Commemoration and Promotion of the International Day for the Elimination of Nuclear Weapons which was held virtually on Friday.

The Indonesian Foreign Minister added that the absence of progress in efforts to eliminate nuclear weapons has resulted in a deficit of trust among countries in the world.

To achieve the total elimination of nuclear weapons, the Indonesian Foreign Minister underlined three important things, among others: First, the implementation and enforcement of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

In this regard, Retno conveyed, full participation and commitment from all countries, including countries with nuclear weapons, is very much needed.

Second, strengthening the mechanism and architecture of global disarmament. Enforce several mechanisms for disarmament such as the Conference of Disarmament, prohibition of comprehensive nuclear testing (CTBT) and other mechanisms so that the goal of total elimination of nuclear weapons can be achieved.

Third, ensuring nuclear disarmament can have a positive impact on world welfare.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is a reminder for us that protection of humans and humanity can only be achieved through global solidarity and not through nuclear weapons,” said the Foreign Minister.

The Indonesian Foreign Minister closed her speech by saying that maintaining the existence of nuclear weapons is clearly a zero-sum situation, while the total annihilation of nuclear weapons will ensure the survival of humanity in the future.

The meeting is part of a series of the 75th UN General Assembly (SMU) High Level Meeting which have been runningtook place since September 21, 2020. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)