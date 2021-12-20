Minister Retno Meets with Taliban Representative inn Islamabad

Islamabad, MINA – The Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs held a meeting with the representative of the Taliban, Mullah Amir Khan Muttaqi in Islamabad, Pakistan on Sunday.

During the meeting, Foreign Minister Retno conveyed that Indonesia hopes that the Taliban’s promise made on August 16 can be carried out and significant progress can be made.

“I also convey this hope specifically when I meet Mullah Amir Khan Muttaqi from the Taliban,” Retno said in a virtual press conference after the meeting.

According to Indonesia’s first female foreign minister, the implementation of the Taliban’s promise will make a major contribution to creating a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan.

The Indonesian Foreign Minister held a meeting with the Taliban representatives on the sidelines of attending an extraordinary meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) which discussed the situation

humanity in Afghanistan.

The extraordinary meeting was held to seek a solution to the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan which is feared to be worsening.

Retno said all humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people must be given immediately to avoid worsening the humanitarian crisis in the country.

Indonesia, continued Retno, is ready to contribute to providing humanitarian assistance and to be part of cooperation in education development and capacity building for women’s education. (L/RE1)

