Minister Retno Highlights Vaccine Distribution to Africa Only 2 Percent

New York, MINA – The Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Retno Marsudi, highlighted the small distribution of Covid-19 vaccines to African countries, which was only two percent compared to nearly 80 percent in high and middle to upper income countries.

“This shows deep inequality in the response to the pandemic,” said the Foreign Minister at the High Level Meeting to Commemorate the 20th Anniversary of the Adoption of the Durban Declaration and Program of Action (DDPA) on Wednesday in News York, United States.

According to her, discrimination against certain types of vaccines has also widened inequality gaps and created an uneven recovery.

“In line with the DDPA’s call for equality and non-discrimination, we must ensure that everyone, everywhere, can be vaccinated sooner rather than later,” she stressed.

Commemoration of the 20th Anniversary of the Adoption of the Durban Declaration and Program of Action was held on the sidelines of the 76th UN General Assembly.

DDPA aims to fight racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and other intolerant acts. (L/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)