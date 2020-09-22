Minister Retno Conveys Two Messages in the UN 75th Anniversary (photo by Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

New York, MINA – Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Retno Marsudi on Tuesday participated virtually in one of the High Level Meetings of the General Assembly to Commemorate the 75th Anniversary of the Founding of the United Nations.

According to a press statement from the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the commemoration of the establishment of the UN this time is different from the previous ones, this year’s celebration is carried out simply because the world was still hit by a pandemic.

Themed “The Future We Want, the United Nations We Need: Reaffirming Our Collective Commitment to Multilateralism”, the commemoration is aimed at charting a path to a better future for the world and the effectiveness of handling global challenges.

In her speech, the Foreign Minister emphasized that the world’s expectations of the United Nations are increasing, in order to strengthen global leadership and bring real benefits to the wider community.

Recently, the challenges of multilateral cooperation have become greater with the increasing rivalry and unilateralism policies of a number of countries.

Retno reminded that this cannot be tolerated, because a weak state will be increasingly marginalized. “Without multilateralism, the mighty takes all,” said Foreign Minister Retno.

As a solution, Foreign Minister Retno offered two important things. First, the UN must have a real impact and not get caught up in rhetoric.

“In the short term, this can be reflected in efforts to ensure and facilitate access to affordable vaccines and medicines for all,” said Retno.

“In the long term, the United Nations must strive to create global economic resilience and strengthen the global health system,” he added.

Second, said Retno, the UN must remain relevant and be able to anticipate future challenges. For that, the United Nations must continue to improve itself in order to remain efficient, adaptive and have early detection capabilities.

The Summit has also ratified the Declaration of “75th Anniversary of the United Nations” which contains a commitment to global concrete steps to create peace and international cooperation in various fields.

On Wednesday at around 07.00 a.m, President Joko Widodo will deliver a virtual speech at the 75th General Debate of the UN High School. (L / RE1)

