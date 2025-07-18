SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Hague Group Agrees to Halt Arms Trade and Ban Israeli Vessels

sajadi - 6 hours ago

Stop Arms sale to Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Bogotá, MINA – An international coalition, known as The Hague Group, has announced a joint agreement to pursue legal and diplomatic measures against Israel, including a complete halt to trade in arms and military equipment.

The decision was revealed during a ministerial meeting held in Bogotá, Colombia, on Wednesday. Approximately 30 nations, including Indonesia, participated in the coalition.

In its official statement, The Hague Group outlined several firm steps it will undertake, such as preventing the shipment of weapons, ammunition, military fuel, military-related equipment, and dual-use goods to Israel.

Furthermore, the coalition will impose a ban on transit, docking, and services for Israeli vessels in all member state ports. This also includes prohibiting the transport of goods to Israel using ships flying the flags of these nations.

“We hereby announce the following measures: preventing the provision or shipment of arms, ammunition, military fuel, related military equipment, and dual-use goods to Israel; prohibiting transit, docking, and services for vessels in all ports,” reads the joint statement from The Hague Group.

These strong measures also encompass halting all transactions between member states’ government agencies and Israel. Additionally, the coalition will immediately review all public contracts to ensure that public funds are not used to support Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestinian territories.

The document was signed by several countries, including Bolivia, Cuba, Colombia, Indonesia, Iraq, Libya, Malaysia, Namibia, Nicaragua, Oman, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and South Africa.

This decision marks the collective stance of these nations in opposing Israel’s occupation of Palestine, which they deem to be in violation of international law and principles of justice. [Shibgho]

