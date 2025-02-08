SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

US State Department Approves Potential $7.41 Billion Foreign Military Sale to Israel

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

4 Views

Illustration Arm sale to Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Illustration Arm sale to Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Washington, MINA – The US State Department has approved a potential $7.41 billion foreign military sale to Israel, the Pentagon announced Friday, Anadolu Agency reported.

The department approved the sale of “munitions, guidance devices, fuses, and ammunition support, along with related equipment, for an estimated cost of $6.75 billion,” the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement.

Separately, the department made a determination approving the possible sale of “AGM-114 Hellfire missiles and related equipment for an estimated cost of $660 million.”

The agency filed the certification required to notify Congress of the potential sale on Friday.

Also Read: Israel’s Netanyahu Suggests Palestinian State in Saudi Arabia

“The United States is committed to Israel’s security, and it is critical to U.S. national interests to help Israel develop and maintain a strong and ready self-defense capability,” he added.

The announcement comes amid a visit by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the U.S. capital, Washington, where he met with President Donald Trump to discuss bilateral relations and the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip.

Last month, Trump announced that he was lifting a moratorium imposed by the previous Biden administration on supplies of bombs to Israel.

In May, then-President Joe Biden halted weapons shipments that included the 2,000-pound bombs that Israel had used to flatten large parts of Gaza.

Also Read: US Sanctions against ICC ‘Betray’ International Justice system: Amnesty International

Biden made the decision out of concern over the bombs’ possible use in densely populated areas.

The US has long been criticized for its support for Israel in its war on Gaza, in which more than 47,000 people, mostly women and children, have been killed since October 7, 2023.

Several American lawmakers, including Senator Bernie Sanders, have frequently called for the US government to stop supplying arms to Israel and its involvement in Israel’s war on Gaza. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: US Sanction against ICC Threatens Court’s Independence: EU

TagArm sale to Israel US Arms Support Israel

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Illustration Arm sale to Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

US State Department Approves Potential $7.41 Billion Foreign Military Sale to Israel

  • 3 hours ago
US President-elect Donald Trump (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Trump Seeks Congressional Approval for $1 Billion Arms Sale to Israel

  • Tuesday, 4 February 2025 - 14:08 WIB
America

Trump to Send 2,000 Pound Bombs to Israel

  • Sunday, 26 January 2025 - 14:17 WIB
Illustration Arm sale to Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Biden Provisionally Approves $680M in Weapon Sales to Israel

  • Thursday, 28 November 2024 - 11:43 WIB
US Senator Bernie Sanders (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

US Senator Announces Vote on Resolutions to Block Arms Sales to Israel

  • Thursday, 14 November 2024 - 13:58 WIB
America

Coalition of Countries, Organizations Urges UN to Halt Arms Transfers to Israel

  • Tuesday, 5 November 2024 - 13:22 WIB
Load More
Palestinians Return to di Gaza (photo: Quds Press)
International

Six Arab Countries Reject the Relocation of Gaza Residents

  • Wednesday, 5 February 2025 - 08:55 WIB
Israel Releases Palestinians (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Indonesia

Indonesian Government States There Is No Communication with Hamas Over Palestinian Prisoners

  • Wednesday, 5 February 2025 - 10:42 WIB
Israeli Occupation Forces (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Violates Ceasefire again by Killing Palestinian in Southern Gaza

  • Monday, 3 February 2025 - 23:40 WIB
Israeli-American hostage Keith Siegel expressed his gratitude to the Al-Qassam fighters through a letter. (Photo: via Al-Qassam military media)
Palestine

Israeli Captive Admits Al-Qassam Treated Him Well

  • Tuesday, 4 February 2025 - 20:56 WIB
Israeli Occupation Forces Continue Aggression on Tubas (foto: Wafa)
Palestine

Israeli Forces Continue Large-scale Military Attacks in South of Tubas

  • Tuesday, 4 February 2025 - 16:59 WIB
Palestine

Hamas Rejects Trump’s Plan to Take over Gaza after Relocating Palestinians

  • Thursday, 6 February 2025 - 09:19 WIB
Indonesia

AWG Strongly Condemns Trump’s Plan to Take over Gaza

  • Thursday, 6 February 2025 - 09:49 WIB
America

Canada Responds to Trump, Imposes 25 Percent Tariff on U.S. Products

  • Monday, 3 February 2025 - 09:40 WIB
International

Qatar Calls for Hamas dan Israel to Start of 2nd Phase of Gaza Ceasefire Negotiations

  • Monday, 3 February 2025 - 12:07 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Forces Continue to Raid in West Bank

  • Thursday, 6 February 2025 - 16:43 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us