US Approves $500 Million Arms Deal with Israel

Washington, MINA – The United States has approved a $510 million sale of military equipment and related support to the Zionist government, the US State Department announced on Monday.

The potential sale includes 3,845 KMU-558B/B Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) guidance kits for BLU-109 bomb bodies and 3,280 KMU-572 F/B JDAM kits for MK 82 bomb bodies. The package also includes engineering, logistics, and technical support services.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) stated, “This proposed sale will enhance Israel’s ability to meet current and future threats by improving its capability to defend its borders, critical infrastructure, and population centers.”

The announcement comes as Zionist forces continue their brutal assault on the Gaza Strip, US Muslims reported.

Also Read: Rashida Tlaib, 19 Congress Members Urge Trump to Stop Gaza Starvation

The United States is currently facing mounting criticism over its continued military support for the Zionist regime amid the rising civilian death toll in Gaza. [Nia]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Harvard Sues Trump Administration Over Budget Cuts