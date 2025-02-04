Trump Seeks Congressional Approval for $1 Billion Arms Sale to Israel

Washington, MINA – The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has requested congressional approval to transfer approximately $1 billion worth of bombs and other military equipment to Israel.

The Wall Street Journal, citing U.S. officials familiar with the sale, reported on Monday that the proposed arms transfer includes 4,700 bombs weighing 1,000 pounds, valued at over $700 million, along with an armored bulldozer valued at more than $300 million.

The report further noted that the request will be funded from the annual U.S. military aid allocated to Israel, which totals $3.3 billion in foreign military financing.

Congressional approval is required for the sale of large quantities of foreign arms, with the State Department notifying the relevant congressional committees before proceeding. Both the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the Senate Foreign Relations Committee must approve the transfer before it can be finalized.

Also Read: Qatar Launches Air Corridor for Aid Deliveries to Gaza

The State Department did not immediately respond to Anadolu Agency’s request for comment.

The request comes amid the visit of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Washington, where he is scheduled to meet with President Donald Trump on Tuesday to discuss the ceasefire in Gaza as well as broader regional tensions. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Netanyahu Arrives in the US to Meet with Trump