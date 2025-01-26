SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Trump to Send 2,000 Pound Bombs to Israel

sajadi Editor : Widi - 1 hour ago

1 hour ago

Washington, MINA – US President Donald Trump confirmed Saturday that “a lot of stuff that Israel ordered and paid for, but not yet delivered by Biden, is on its way”, including a shipment of 1,800 MK-84 bombs, a shipment that had been delayed for months.

Trump’s comments on Truth Social followed the Pentagon’s decision to lift a moratorium on the munitions, which had been imposed in May by the Biden administration, Anadolu Agency reported.

Axios reported that the moratorium was lifted after Israeli officials were notified by the Pentagon on Friday.

The 2,000-pound bombs have been stored in the U.S. and are expected to be delivered in the coming days.

The hold, imposed by Biden to protest Israeli military action in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, sparked one of the most significant crises in U.S.-Israeli relations since Israel’s offensive against the enclave.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has used the hold as a political tool, rallying support from U.S. Republican lawmakers who have criticized Biden’s stance, even as the hold was in response to concerns about potential civilian casualties in Gaza. []

Trump to Send 2,000 Pound Bombs to Israel

