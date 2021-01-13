Minister Retno Chosen as Co-Chair of COVAX-AMC EG

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi is elected one of the Co-Chairs of the COVAX Advance Market Commitment Engagement Group or COVAX-AMC EG.

The Indonesian Foreign Minister received the news from GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance through the Indonesian Permanent Representative in Geneva, Switzerland on Wednesday.

Retno explained that the Co-Chairs election had been held virtually (e-voting) in Geneva, with an election deadline of up to January 8, 2021 midnight and announced 12 January natural time for Geneva.

“Alhamdullillah, in the election, Indonesia received the most votes, namely 41 percent of the votes entered,” the Foreign Minister said in an online media conference in Jakarta on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the second most votes were obtained by the Minister of Health Ethiopia’s Lia Tadesse and Canadian Minister for International Development Karina Gould represent donor countries as Co-Chairs.

What is interesting, said Retno, is that all the Co-Chairs are Women. “We mean the election of Indonesia with the most votes from at least two sides”.

First, of course this is a form of international trust, especially developing countries in Indonesia.

Second, it is Indonesia’s big responsibility to realize equal access to vaccines for all countries.

“This great responsibility must be fulfilled as best as possible. As is known from the beginning of the pandemic, Indonesia has consistently continued to speak out principle of equal access to vaccines for all countries, “he said.

“We believe that this world pandemic will not be resolved if all countries have not been able to solve it pandemic in their respective countries, “said the Indonesian Foreign Minister.

COVAX AMC EG is a forum between AMC countries and donor countries for the procurement and distribution of vaccines for AMC countries.

COVAX Facility has a target procurement of vaccines for 20 percent of the population of each AMC country and supporting the readiness of AMC countries to undertake a national vaccination plan. (L/RE1)

