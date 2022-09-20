Minister Retno and UN Under-Secretary-General Discuss Myanmar, Afghanistan

New York, MINA – The Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Retno Marsudi on Monday held a meeting with Martin Griffiths, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency in New York, United States. The two discussed several issues , including Myanmar and Afghanistan.

The Indonesian Foreign Minister and the UN Under Secretary General agreed that it was important to ensure that humanitarian assistance was received by all Myanmar people who needed it, without discrimination.

Both of them also agreed to synergize regarding humanitarian assistance from ASEAN and the United Nations to Myanmar. As is known, Indonesia will become the Chair of ASEAN in 2023.

Regarding Afghanistan, the two discussed the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan which is not improving.

Griffiths welcomes Indonesia’s role in promoting communication with clerics in Afghanistan and promoting the promotion of the right to education for women in Afghanistan.

In addition, the meeting also discussed the implementation of the “Black Sea Initiative.” Retno and Griffiths again emphasized the importance of implementing this initiative, especially to assist developing countries in securing food and fertilizer supplies for their people.

Griffiths delivered several updates regarding wheat exports that have been successfully exported from Russia.

Retno said that communication with Griffiths was carried out on a regular basis from the beginning the impact of food was felt due to the war in Ukraine. Intensive communication was also carried out ahead of President Joko Widodo’s visit to Kyiv and Moscow at the end of last June.

During the talks, Retno emphasized the importance of exporting food from Ukraine and wheat and fertilizers from Russia, in order to reach developing countries. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)