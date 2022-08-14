Military Court in Gaza Issues Verdicts Against Four Collaborators with Occupation

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian Military Court of the Military Judiciary Authority in Gaza issued verdicts against four Palestinian collaborators with the Israeli occupation.

According MINA’s Contributor in Palestine on Monday, the sentences ranged between life and contemporary hard work, from 12 to 15 years.

The court convicted the four defendants on charges of communicating with occupation intelligence, in violation of Article (131) of the Palestinian Revolutionary Penal Code of 1979.

The court made it clear that all judgments were issued in presence, unanimously, publicly understood, and subject to appeal. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)