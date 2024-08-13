Message “You Will Be Buried Next Week” Terrorizes Israelis

Illustration: An Israeli soldier reading a message on his phone. (Image: ist)

Tel Aviv, MINA – A mysterious message reading “You will be buried next week” has been terrorizing some Israeli residents amid fears of a major attack by Hezbollah from Lebanon and Iran on their territory.

According to the Times of Israel, the message began circulating on Friday (August 9).

The message ominously predicts that Israeli residents will meet their demise in the coming week, meaning this week.

“You will be buried next week,” the terror message states.

The message was sent to individuals’ phones, including their full names and the cities where they reside.

In response, Israeli police and the National Cyber Directorate are working to trace the source of the message.

According to the police, sending such messages constitutes a criminal offense, and the perpetrator could face imprisonment.

The police have advised recipients to disregard the message and block the sender’s number if possible.

“This is a false message intended to incite panic during wartime,” the police stated.

It is known that Iran is outraged after Israel killed Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

Hezbollah is also enraged due to the killing of one of its commanders, Fuad Shukr, by Israel. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)