18 Israelis Injured Following Missile Launch from Yemen

Tel Aviv, MINA – At least 18 Israelis were injured early Friday while rushing to shelters in Tel Aviv, following a missile launch from Yemen that the Israeli military claimed to have intercepted, Anadolu Agency reported.

The missile was intercepted before it entered Israeli airspace, the military said, with sirens sounding across the central region of the country, including the Tel Aviv metropolitan area.

Emergency services reported no direct injuries or material damage from the missile, but confirmed that 18 people were injured while rushing to shelters.

Several flights from Europe to Ben Gurion International Airport were delayed following the missile launch, and landing operations resumed about 30 minutes later.

Meanwhile, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree confirmed that the group had carried out “three significant military operations.”

In a statement, Saree said: “We carried out a high-quality military operation targeting Ben Gurion Airport with a Palestine-2 hypersonic ballistic missile.”

He confirmed that the missile successfully hit its target despite the Israeli military’s efforts to keep the attack secret.

In addition to the airport attack, Saree noted that drone strikes also targeted vital facilities in Tel Aviv.

“The operation successfully hit its target,” he added, although he did not provide further details on the specific facilities.

The Houthi spokesman also reported a third attack targeting a ship called the Santa Ursula in the Arabian Sea, east of Socotra Island, for “violating the prohibition of entering Israeli-controlled ports.”

On Thursday night, the Houthis reported that Israeli airstrikes on Sanaa International Airport and Al-Hudaydah province killed six people and wounded 40 others. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)