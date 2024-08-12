MER-C Volunteers Tells Journey to Indonesian Hospital in North Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The seven volunteers of Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C) successfully reached Indonesian Hospital in Bait Lahiya, north Gaza on Friday.

The team leader, dr Dani K Ramadhan who currently at the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza povided a live report on their journey to the hospital during MER-C press conference held on Monday via teleconference in Jakarta.

“The journey to the Indonesian Hospital was not easy. We had to past through several Israeli military checkpoints. We left Central Gaza early in the morning and arrived at the Indonesian Hospital on the afternoon, even though the distance is only about 15 km,” he said.

The lengthy journey was due not only to the damaged roads from the aggression but also to the extended delays at the Israeli checkpoints, turning a trip that should have taken about 45 minutes into an almost full-day ordeal.

“Upon arrival at the Indonesian Hospital, we were warmly welcomed by patients who had been waiting for us,” said Marissa Noritti, Liaison Officer for the MER-C team in Gaza.

By the time the MER-C team arrived, the Indonesian Hospital was operational, albeit with limitations.

MER-C is the only medical organization that has managed to send volunteers to Gaza, collaborating with the WHO. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)