MER-C Volunteers in Palestine Reports the Situation of Ramadan in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – A volunteer of the humanitarian agency, Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C), Fikri Rofiul Haq reported the situation of Ramadan 1443 Hijri or 2022 in the Gaza Strip, Palestine via Radio Silaturahim 720 AM on Thursday.

Fikri said Ramadan this time feels different. In previous years, MER-C volunteers in the Gaza Strip used to perform tarawih prayers at the Glebo Mosque located in Bayt Lahiya, North Gaza, not far from the Indonesian Hospital. However, this year’s Ramadan, the mosque can no longer be used due to the 11-day role of Ramadan 2021 in the Gaza Strip.

“MER-C once donated carpets for the Glebo Mosque and used to pray Tarawih there, but this year we can no longer pray Tarawih there because the building has been destroyed,” said Fikri.

Until now, he continued, the Gaza government was still carrying out renovations to buildings that were destroyed by Israel’s attack last year’s Ramadan.

“What we should be grateful for is Ramadan this year, the Gaza Strip in particular has no major conflicts so that the people of Gaza can carry out Ramadan worship in peace,” said Fikri.

The development of the Covid-19 virus in the Gaza Strip, continued Fikri, reportedly decreased or could even be said to be almost non-existent because there is no longer an obligation to wear masks, nor is there a distance rule when praying in congregation.

There is something unique about this Ramadan. Fikri said that shops and malls in the Gaza Strip began to close in the afternoon. The goal is for Muslims to be more focused on worshiping at night, especially when performing tarawih prayers.

“For the Tarawih prayers in Gaza, there are those who carry out 11 rak’ahs, some also carry out 23 rak’ahs. Almost on average they do it with two rak’ahs of one greeting and then close it with 1 cycle of witr prayer,” said Fikri.

One of the mainstay menus when breaking the fast in the Gaza Strip is Gathoif. Fikri said this food is only available once a year, to be precise in the month of Ramadan and is easy to find in roadside stalls.

“This food is classified as sweet food containing coconut in general. The shape is like a martabak but a mini version. We usually buy it raw to fill it with chocolate jam,” he said.

In addition, Fikri also reported that the Russo-Ukrainian conflict had little impact on the Gaza Strip. Prices of basic necessities there are still normal. Although there are some items that go up, but it is considered normal to happen every month of Ramadan.

“The Russo-Ukrainian conflict has had little effect in the Gaza Strip. The prices of basic goods are still relatively normal, although the prices of eggs and chicken meat are quite expensive, but this always happens during the month of Ramadan,” said the MER-C volunteer, who has been in the Gaza Strip since 2020. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)