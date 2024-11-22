MER-C Treats Many Genocide Victims in Gaza at Al-Shifa Hospital Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The 6th batch of the Emergency Medical Team (EMT) MER-C has been stationed at the largest medical complex in the Gaza Strip, Al-Shifa Hospital, since November 11, 2024. The team has been treating numerous victims of ongoing attacks by the Israeli occupation.

“We are currently at Al-Shifa Hospital, and praise be to Allah, the team is providing healthcare services in the trauma ward, and we are able to carry out our duties optimally during our stay in Gaza,” said one of the MER-C EMT volunteers, Kamal Putra Pratama, AMK on Friday.

Kamal explained that the MER-C team, alongside surgeons from Al-Shifa Hospital, has also been performing surgeries on victims injured by bomb explosions.

At the request of the Palestinian Ministry of Health (MoH) in coordination with the WHO, the MER-C EMT team in Gaza City is now divided into two groups. Three volunteers are stationed at Public Aid Hospital, while two others are at Al-Shifa Hospital.

Amidst a shortage of medical personnel in the Gaza Strip, especially specialist doctors, the team is expected to serve for an extended period, namely for three months.

The 6th EMT MER-C team consists of five volunteers who were deployed in two phases. The first phase, on Saturday (26/10), included Surgeon Dr. Faradina Sulistiyani, Sp.B, Obstetrician Dr. Regintha Yasmeen, Sp. OG, and Nurse Nadia Rosi, Amd.Kep. The three volunteers successfully entered Gaza.

Two more volunteers departed on Tuesday, Surgeon Dr. Taufiq Nugroho, SpB., FINACS, FICS, and Nurse Kamal Putra Pratama, AMK. Both arrived in Gaza.

With the arrival of the five members of the 6th EMT MER-C team in late October 2024, the total number of MER-C volunteers in the Gaza Strip is currently six, including one logistics volunteer, Ir. Edy Wahyudi. (T/RE1/P2)

