MER-C Sends an Open Letter to US President Joe Biden

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian emergency medical institution, Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C) sent an open letter to the President of the United States (US) Joe Biden.

Letter signed by the Presidium Chairman of the MER-C dr. Sarbini Abdul Murad on Monday urged President Biden to immediately implement a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Since October 7 2023, the Gaza Strip has continuously been the target of Israeli occupation military attacks from the air and land which resulted in tens of thousands of civilians being martyred and thousands injured and tens of thousands of buildings destroyed or damaged.

The following is a copy of the contents of MER-C’s letter to President Biden which was received by MINA on Tuesday:

OPEN LETTER TO THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES JOE BIDEN

Honorable Mr. Biden

I am Sarbini Abdul Murad, Chief Presidium of Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C) Indonesia.

Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C) is an organization that aims to provide medical services for war victims domestically and overseas. As an organization that focuses on humanity and peace, the conflict between Palestine and Israeli has also become our concern.

What happening in Palestine are closely related to issues of colonialism, humanity, apart from religion. In fact, we hope that you, President of the United States, do not make the conflict any worse. We hope that you will really consider any attitudes and statements regarding Palestine. The attitude you take between upholding human rights and on the other hand actually arming other countries as a form of resistance. This certainly indicates that there are double standards in dealing with the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Once again, this is not about religion, ethnicity or race, but about humanity. A truly real humanitarian crisis is occurring in Palestine. All life is precious. We both agree that human life is the most sanctified value on this earth. We reject the targeting of civilians, and we mourn the loss of all civilian live. Gazans are facing death every day. Every five minutes, a Palestinian child is killed. Totally unacceptable. Babies, children, women, the elderly, the disabled, hospitals, ambulances, medics, schools, teachers, residential complexes, worship place and much more. This is completely genocide and ethnic cleansing.

However, it is very unfortunate that your siding with Israel by facilitating weapons of mass destruction has actually made the conflict even wider. Your action clearly contradicts various international treaties and agreements that are apply to the existence of Palestine. You have destroyed the international rules of the game, insulted the authority of the UN, torn apart the sense of justice, and hurt human values, and tarnished the face of human civilization.

Mr. President,

We believe you still have a conscience. Your great country certainly wants to be seen as honorable for its humanitarian defenses. Moreover, your administration has determined to make the principle of multilateralism, justice and human rights the foundation of United States foreign policy. So, actually this is the right to prove it. For the sake of peace and humanity, we demand that you immediately do ceasefire. Restore the dignity of the United States as a country that upholds human rights. The ceasefire must be implemented now, so as not to increase the loss of life on both sides. This all violates the laws, morals and ethics of war, which must be upheld in a civilized world.

We, the Indonesian people, and also the people all around world, will continue to support the struggle for the liberation of Palestinian land from Israeli Zionist colonialism. And the Palestinian people’s right to return to their homes and land.

Jakarta, November 20th, 2023

Sincerely,

Sarbini Abdul Murad

Chief Presidium

MER-C Indonesia

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)