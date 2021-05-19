MER-C Sends A Surgeon Team to Gaza

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C) humanitarian agency send a team of surgeons complete with medicines to the Gaza Strip, Palestine, to help victims of Israeli aggression.

“We will immediately send a team of surgeons to the Gaza Strip, about five to six people. We also carry medicines and surgical instruments, because there are fewer drugs, less instruments, tired doctors. We can help even if it’s a little,” said the Chairman of the Indonesian MER-C Presidium, Dr. Sarbini Abdul Murad in his press statement at the MER-C Building, Central Jakarta on Tuesday. Also present were other members of the Presidium, Ir. Faried Talib.

The man who is familiarly called dr. Ben said that the team of surgeons sent were specialists in the fields of orthopedics, anesthetic surgery, general surgery, plastic surgery to surgical nurses.

The team of surgeons came from all MER-C branch offices in various regions in Indonesia.

“For the time of departure, we will try as soon as possible. Because the current condition is difficult to predict because we have to take care of registration here and here, ”said doctor Ben.

The first Indonesian doctor who made it to the forefront of Gaza during the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in 2008-2009 explained that the surgeon was planned to be in Gaza for two to four weeks.

“We’ll see the conditions, if possible, we have replacement. But the conditions there are rather difficult to get in and out of, “he said.

He explained that a number of Indonesian aid facilities were also reported to have suffered damage as a result of Israeli aggression against the Palestinian territories.

One of them is the Indonesian Hospital (RSI) in the Gaza Strip, whose construction was initiated by MER-C with volunteers from the Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School Network throughout Indonesia.

“There was damage due to the vibration of the bomb. There is also a Wisma Indonesia complex with a hospital. But what is crucial now is the need for drugs, such as alcohol, betadine and others. We bring some from Indonesia,” he said. (T/R6/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)