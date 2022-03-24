MER-C Regrets the Presence of Israeli Delegation at the 144th IPU

Bali, MINA – Indonesian Humanitarian Organization, Medical Emergency Rescue-Committee (MER-C) regrets Israel’s presence at the 144th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) event in Nusa Dua, Bali.

In written statement, the Chair of the MER-C Presidium, dr. Sarbini Abdul Murad said that Indonesia should not have granted visas to two members of the Israeli Parliament (Knesset), Avi Ditcher and Nira Sphak, to attend the trial.

“The presence of two members of the Israeli Parliament in Bali illustrates Indonesia’s politics of compensation for Israel,” said Sarbini.

“On the one hand, Indonesia supports the independence of Palestine, but on the other hand we also still provide space for Israel,” he said. “We are worried that if the IPU trial is held in Israel, Indonesia might also attend for reasons of being a member of the IPU,” he continued.

Sarbini reminded Indonesia to remind Israel, as Bung Karno did before.

“We must be firm with Israel like Bung Karno was firm in rejecting the presence of the Israeli contingent during the Asian Games in Jakarta in 1962,” he said.

He also hopes that the next generation of Indonesians can emulate Bung Karno’s attitude, who is known to always defend the struggle of oppressed nations and is also persistent in defending the struggle of the Palestinian people. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)