MER-C Presidium, dr. Sarbini Abdul Murad: We Need Palestine as a Good Charity

Jakarta, MINA – Chair of the Presidium of the Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C), dr. Sarbini Abdul Murad stated, “We need Palestine as a good charity”.

Doctor Ben, as he is usually called, said this in his remarks at the launching and talkshow of a book untitled “Menghimpun Kebesaran Allah” (Cathering the Greatness of Allah), at the Acacia Hotel, Jakarta on Sunday.

He said the book revealed inspiring stories of volunteers in the construction of the Indonesian Hospital in the Gaza Strip, from the initial signing with the Palestinian Minister of Health in 2009, until its first operation in 2015.

“This is historical evidence that MER-C has worked on, and is an inspiration for how the volunteers struggle. Incredible stories written by historical actors,” he said, at the event which also commemorated the 24th anniversary of MER-C, which was established on August 14, 1999.

Sarbini Abdul Murad, who with dr. Joserizal Jurnalis, Sp/OT, who was in the Gaza Strip in 2009, specifically appreciated the volunteers from the Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School who sincerely left their families in their homeland to build an Indonesian Hospital in the Gaza Strip.

The book “Gathering the Greatness of Allah”, 260 pages thick, was published as an accountability report to the people of Indonesia, especially to donors. As well as socialization and raising donations for the 3rd Phase Development Plan for the Indonesian Hospital in the Gaza Strip, namely the construction of a Sub Specialist Polyclinic for outpatient care.

According to Ir. Farid Thalib, Head of Construction for the Construction of the Indonesian Hospital, the 3rd phase construction costs around Rp. 40-50 billion, which will be completed within 6 (six) months.

Appearing in a talk show, dr. Sarbini Abdul Murad, Ir. Farid Talib, dr. Arief Rahman and Karidi. Two other volunteers were absent due to illness, Ir. Nur Ikhwan Abadi and Ir. Eddie Wahyudi.

The event began with the presentation of the keynote speaker, Dr. dr. Siti Fadilah Supari, Sp.JP., Minister of Health of the Republic of Indonesia for the period 2004-2009 during the era of President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono.

The event was also enlivened by religious songs from the Nasyid Snada group, and testimony from Naufal, a student who campaigned and raised donations for his friends for the construction of an Indonesian Hospital in Gaza. (T/RE1/P2)

