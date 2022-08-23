MER-C Criticizes Closure of Seven Palestinian Human Rights Organizations

Jakarta, MINA – Chairman of Indonesian MER-C Presidium, dr. Sarbini Abdul Murad criticized Israel’s move to close seven Palestinian human rights organizations. He believes that the Israeli move should be condemned because it is an illegal move.

Sarbini believes that this is done by Israel so that they are more free to silence Palestinian activists who are critical of the tyranny of the Israeli security forces while at the same time trying to cover up their evil activities in the Palestinian area that destroy property and arrest civilians.

According to Sarbini, the steps taken by some members of the European Union to object to the closing of seven offices of Palestinian human rights organizations should be appreciated.

“We should appreciate the attitude of the European Union which objected to the closing of seven offices of Palestinian human rights organizations. However, we hope that the European Union is not enough to show an uncomfortable attitude towards Israel’s move, but must firmly and urge Israel to stop decisions that violate democratic rights and international law,” Sarbini said.

Furthermore, the leadership of MER-C also emphasized that MER-C as an organization concerned with humanity and peace will continue to monitor humanitarian developments in Palestine. “This is a form of our responsibility to the constitution and history,” he said.

Meanwhile, to the international community, Sarbini also asked for serious and consistent monitoring of human rights developments taking place in Palestine. “No matter how small the violations committed by the Israeli side against the Palestinians, we must not allow it and ignore it,” he added.

The seven Palestinian human rights organizations targeted by Israel’s forced closure are Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association, Al Haq, Bisan Center for Research and Development, Defense for Children International-Palestine, Health Work Committees (HWC), Union of Agricultural Work Committees ( UAWC), and the Union of Palestinian Women’s Committees (UPWC). Israel accuses the organizations of being affiliated with the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) which is designated as a terrorist organization. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)