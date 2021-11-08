MER-C Conducts Humanitarian Safari to Support Palestinians

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian medical and peace institution, Medical Emergency Rescue – Committee (MER-C) conducts a Humanitarian Safari related to Palestine as a form of concern for the conditions in the country, which until now has not been independent.

The Chairman of the Presidium of MER-C, dr. Sarbini Abdul Murad said the Humanitarian Safari is in order to communicate the condition of Palestine with all parties and jointly seek solutions to bring Palestine to its independence.

“There are two responsibilities why we should care about Palestine. First because of the constitution. In the preamble of the 1945 Constitution it is stated indeed that independence is the right of all nations and therefore colonialism in the world must be abolished’,” said Sarbini to MINA in Jakarta on Sunday.

Sarbini added that the second responsibility is due to history. He explained that Palestine is one of the earliest Arab countries to recognize Indonesia’s independence. In fact, there are also Palestinians who are willing to give up their wealth for Indonesia.

“Not to mention the position of the first President of Indonesia, Ir. Soekarno, who said that Indonesia would continue with Palestine until independence. So, our attitude will not change,” said the man who is familiarly called dr. Ben.

According to dr. Ben, the world community, including in Indonesia, is only sensitive when big issues in Palestine occur. Meanwhile, when the atmosphere is calm, they seem to have forgotten that Palestine is still under Israeli occupation.

“This is one of the goals of the MER-C Humanitarian Safari, which is to continue to inspire the general public, interfaith leaders, political figures, observers, and all elements. Because we don’t know what will happen when the conditions are calm,” he said.

MER-C’s Humanitarian Safari began with a meeting with one of Indonesia’s senior Catholic religious figures, Father Frans Magnis Suseno, on Tuesday, 2 November 2021. Then the Head of the Postgraduate Study Program for Middle East and Islamic Studies SKSG University of Indonesia (UI), Yon Machmudi on Sunday, 7 November 2021. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)