MEMO: Palestinian Solidarity Growing in Europe

London, MINA – Director of Middle East Monitor (MEMO) in UK, Dr. Daud Abdullah said solidarity or support for Palestine grew from various circles of society in European countries.

MEMO is an organization based in London, England, focuses heavily on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, as well as writing on other issues in the Middle East.

“The once unconditional support afforded to Israel no longer exits. At the same time, solidarity for the Palestinian cause growing in all walks of life: trade unions, civil society and academia,”said Dr. Daud when being a speaker at an international webinar organized by the Aqsa Working Group (AWG) with the theme “Building Universal Cooperation in the Liberation of Al Aqsa and Palestine”, on Saturday, online from London, England.

Previously, there had always been a tendency not to view Israel as a settler colonial entity, but as a European outpost in civilization and democracy.

However, continued Dr. Daud, Israel by its racist policies, disregard for international standards of conduct, and human rights have gradually turned European public opinion against it.

“Palestine is no longer seen as a cause of the Palestinian people, Arabs or Muslims. It has, indeed, become the great moral and political issue of our time,”he said.

According to Dr. Daud, these changes are also due to the hard work of the Palestinian community, communities throughout Europe, one of which is the struggle of Raed Salah in Scotland.

“Currently, support for Palestine in Scotland is among the highest,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Chairperson of the AWG Presidium M. Anshorullah in his remarks said that this international webinar this time coincided with the AWG’s 13th anniversary and was also part of a series of events Tabligh Akbar Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) on the 1441 H.

AWG, which was founded in 2008, is an institution formed in order to accommodate and manage the efforts of Muslims for the liberation of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Palestine.

The international webinar presented Imaamul Muslimin KH. Yakhsyallah Mansur, Middle East Director of the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Kemlu) Hendraning Kobarsyih and Palestinian Ambassador to Indonesia Zuhair Al Shun as keynote speakers. (L/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)