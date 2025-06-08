SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Thousands Join Tunisia-Led Convoy to Gaza Border in Solidarity with Palestinians

Tunis, MINA A massive land convoy made up of thousands of volunteers from across North Africa is set to depart from Tunisia on Monday, bound for the Rafah border crossing with Gaza to deliver humanitarian aid and demand an end to the Israeli offensive on Palestinians in Gaza, Palestine Information Center reported.

Organized by the Coordinating Committee for Joint Action for Palestine in Tunisia, the “Maghreb Land Convoy” will begin its journey from Tunis, Sousse, Sfax, and Gabès, heading toward the southern city of Ben Gardane. The convoy will then cross into Libya via Ras Jedir and travel through the Libyan coastal road to Egypt before arriving at the Rafah crossing.

The committee stated the convoy aims to express solidarity with the Palestinian people and break the ongoing blockade on Gaza. It will include a wide range of participants such as union representatives, political figures, human rights activists, lawyers, doctors, journalists, and youth organization members.

Spokesperson Wael Nawar of the “Caravan of Steadfastness” announced that as of May 30, over 7,000 individuals from Tunisia, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, and Algeria had registered to join the convoy. Nawar outlined the route leading to Cairo, then to Al-Arish in Egypt, and finally to Rafah, where aid and solidarity messages will be delivered.

Numerous Tunisian civil society groups have declared their support and participation, including the Tunisian General Labor Union, Tunisian Journalists Syndicate, National Bar Association of Tunisia, Tunisian League for the Defense of Human Rights, Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights, Tunisian Medical Council, and Tunisian Organization of Young Doctors.

The convoy stands as a powerful regional statement of unity and humanitarian concern for Palestinians amid ongoing conflict. []

Also Read: Syria Closes Refugee Camp, Declares ‘Humanitarian Tragedy’ Over

