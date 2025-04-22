Protesters Chain Themselves to Columbia University Gates Demanding Release of Palestinian Students

New York, MINA – A group of demonstrators chained themselves to the gates of Columbia University on Monday, demanding the release of two Palestinian student activists currently in US custody, Anadolu Agency reported.

The protest took place at the intersection of 116th Street and Amsterdam Avenue in New York City, drawing attention to the recent arrests of Mohsen Mahdawi and Mahmoud Khalil.

Mohsen Mahdawi, a legal permanent resident and former student protest organizer at Columbia, was detained last week during a citizenship interview at a USCIS office in Vermont.

Meanwhile, Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University graduate and green card holder, was arrested on March 8 by ICE agents following an order by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to revoke his student visa and permanent residency.

Protesters held signs that read “Free Our Brothers, Free Mahmoud, Free Mohsen,” “Free Our Prisoners, Free Them All,” and “Free All Our Political Prisoners.” They also chanted slogans such as “We want justice, you say how? Free Mohsen Mahdawi now!”

Mahdawi is the ninth Columbia student facing deportation under a broader campaign targeting international students involved in pro-Palestinian activism.

The crackdown stems from a series of executive actions by former President Donald Trump aimed at deporting foreign nationals perceived to harbor “hostile attitudes” toward the U.S., including those accused of antisemitism for participating in solidarity movements. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

