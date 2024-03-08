Select Language

Medical Source: 38 Civilians Killed in Israeli Airstrikes across the Gaza Strip

Photo: Palinfo

Gaza, MINA – At least 38 civilians were killed and dozens of others were wounded in Israeli airstrikes that targeted different areas across Gaza Strip, according to medical sources, Wafa reports.

Medical sources reported that 35 people were killed in Israeli airstrikes that targeted multiple homes in the Al-Hasayna area, west of the Nuseirat camp, and Al-Baraka in the city of Deir Al-Balah.

Israeli fighter jets struck a house in the Al-Geneina neighborhood, east of the city of Rafah in the south of Gaza Strip.

Furthermore, Israeli tanks and military vehicles fired artillery shells towards civilians in the Kuwait roundabout while they were waiting for aid trucks loaded with flour, resulting in the killing of three persons and causing 15 others to sustain injuries. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

