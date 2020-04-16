MBS to Acquire Premier League Club’s Newcastle United

Newcastle, MINA – The Crown Prince of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) is one step away from having one of English Premier League clubs, Newcastle United.

Because the owner of Newcastle, Mike Ashley has reportedly agreed to sell the club which he has led for 13 years. The The Magpies will be acquired by MBS at a cost of £300 million. Thus quoted from Daily Star on Thursday.

After becoming the property of Saudi royal family, Newcastle is rumored to be a wealthy club because MBS is believed to be pouring large amounts of money.

A boxing promoter Eddie Hearn, stressed the Saudi royal family did not mess with the takeover plan.

Daily Star Sport revealed financier Amanda Staveley led an offer involving state wealth funds of Saudi Arabia and Reuben Brothers, which reportedly is worth £300 million.

The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia is said to have a wealth of around £7 billion and has the support of Saudi royalty. With abundant money it can turn Newcastle into a big club in the Premier League and Europe. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)