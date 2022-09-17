Ma’ruf Amin Urges Use of Social Media to Strengthen Ukhuwah Islamiyah

Jakarta, MINA – Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia K.H. Ma’ruf Amin Urges the use of social media to strengthen ukhuwah (brotherhood) Islamiyah.

The advance of technology has impacts in almost all human life aspects. With the dynamics of social interaction that happened very quickly, people have to face difficult challenges.

“For Muslims, social media must be optimized to strengthen ukhuwah islamiyah, ukhuwah wathaniyah, and ukhuwah insaniyah,” said Ma’ruf Amin in his opening speech at the Digital Mujahideen Congress and the National Consolidation of Information and Communication Commission (Infokom) of the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) in Jakarta on Friday, September 16.

The Vice President asked digital mujahideen to apply six Qawlan when communicating using social media.

“First, Qawlan sadîdá, means telling the truth based on real facts and stories, not lying to the public,” said the Vice President.

Second, Qawlan ma’rûfá means choosing the right words containing benefits. Third, Qawlan balîghá means words that are impressive and have the expression on the soul.

Fourth, Qawlan karîmá means noble words, fifth, Qawlan maysûrá, which is a word that is easy to understand and last but not least, Qawlan Layyinâ means speaking in politeness, gentleness, simplicity, and affection manner.

He also hoped that the digital mujahideens will create educational programs for Indonesian so they will be wiser and smarter in using social media or technology.

“It is important to control the contents too because we are asked to talk about only good things. Goodness consists of 2 things, i.e bringing benefits and also counteracting bad things. Apart from that, there is no goodness,” said the Vice President.

Previously, the Chairman of the MUI Infokom comission, Mabroer M.S said the “digital mujahid” term was chosen in order to make people know that the meaning of “jihad” is very wide.

“Jihad sounds very familiar, but so many people has misperception. So, we try to make sure that the meaning and usage is correct,” said Mabroer.

The Digital Mujahideen Congress started with the kick off of the Digital Mujahideen Congress at Graha Mental Spiritual, Central Jakarta, last Wednesday, August 31, 2022, and followed by halaqa (religious gathering or meeting) with Muslim YouTubers and influencers.

“Hopefully, MUI can become a home for youtubers and influencers, who have been suspected of being a source of hoax or misleading information. Infokom has moral obligations to educate them so they can come back to the right path. I hope, Islam wasathiyah promoted by MUI will become familiar to many people,” he explained. (T/ri/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)