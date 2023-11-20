Martyrdom Victims of Israeli Attacks on Indonesian Hospitals Increase by Four

Gaza, MINA – The number of martyrs as a result of the Israeli military attack on the Indonesian Hospital in the Gaza Strip increased from eight to 12 people, according to Ministry of Health officials in the region.

“We reported earlier that those killed included doctors and patients,” the official was quoted as saying by Al Jazeera on Monday.

This latest news emerged when Israeli tanks continued to surround the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza.

Meanwhile, spokesperson for the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza, Ashraf al-Qudra, provided the latest information regarding conditions at the hospital.

“We are worried that Israeli forces will repeat what they did at al-Shifa Hospital. The situation is very bad and Israeli forces are intensifying their attacks,” he said

However, al-Qudra said, Indonesian Hospital staff insisted that they would stay to treat the injured. There are around 700 people, including medical personnel, staff and injured people inside the hospital. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)