MAPIM Calls OIC to Take Action Regarding Indian and Chinese Muslim Discrimination

Kuala Lumpur, MINA – Welcoming the condemnation of Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (IPHRC) on India for the implementation of the discriminatory Citizenship Act and the elimination of Kashmir’s special status, MAPIM also urged the OIC to not only issue statements, but also to recommend effective actions.

Mohd Azmi Abdul Hamid President of the Malaysian Consultative Council for MAPIM said on Tuesday (24/12) that it was done to pressure the Indian government to stop oppressing minorities in accordance with international law.

“We reiterate that a series of recent actions by the Indian government have had a serious impact on Muslims, namely revoking the special status of India’s predominantly Muslim state in Kashmir, discriminating against Muslims from the National Citizens List in Assam and opening plans to build temples Hindu at the location of the Babri Mosque which has been for centuries,” he said.

He said it was a reflection of the consistent pattern of fanatical right-wing Hindutva policies aimed at conquering Muslims in India.

Furthermore, MAPIM also asked the Commission to establish a similar position on what happened to Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang, China.

The mass ethnic oppression of the Uyghur minority by the Chinese government is also based on discriminatory religious biases.

Muslims in China have been under great pressure by anti-religious policies in China.

the OIC Commission is mandated to ensure protection of the basic rights and fundamental freedom of Muslim minorities in the Muslim world and beyond, then voicing a consistent position on the plight of the Uyghurs must be expressed laud and clear.

The OIC must work to protect the safety, dignity, human rights and fundamental freedoms of Muslims and all migrants, regardless of their migration status.

MAPIM urges the OIC to hold a special session to assess the situation of oppressed minority Muslims around the world and plan concrete actions to stop the ongoing oppression.

They also called on all OIC members to work together to help refugees in conflict zones and form certain organizations to deal with Muslim minority affairs. (R/Ast/P2)

