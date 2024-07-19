OIC Reaffirms Palestinian People’s Right to Establish an Independent State

Jeddah, MINA – The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has strongly condemned the Israeli Knesset’s approval of a bill rejecting the establishment of a Palestinian state, viewing it as a continuation of colonial occupation policies and ongoing violations of Palestinian rights, in blatant defiance of international law and relevant UN resolutions.

In this regard, the organization reaffirmed its steadfast support for the two-state solution and called on the international community to fulfill its responsibilities to end the Israeli occupation, achieve a just, lasting, and comprehensive peace in the region, and enable the Palestinian people to enjoy their legitimate national rights, including the right to return, self-determination, and the establishment of an independent sovereign state along the borders of June 4, 1967, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, WAFA reported.

The organization also condemned the intrusion today of the extremist minister in the Israeli occupation government, Itamar Ben-Gvir, into the courtyards of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque under the protection of Israeli occupation forces. It reiterated its condemnation of all Israeli occupation policies aimed at altering the geographic and demographic reality in occupied Al-Quds, and its efforts to undermine the historical and legal status of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The organization stressed the shared responsibility to defend and restore it to Palestinian sovereignty, as it constitutes an integral part of the Palestinian territory occupied in 1967 and the capital of the State of Palestine..(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)