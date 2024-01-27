Mandela Grandson Welcomes ICJ’s Ruling, But Must Intensify Struggle

Eastern Cape, MINA – Nkosi Zwelivelile Mandela, grandson of Nelson Mandela welcomed a provisional ruling Friday by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to accept South Africa’s Genocide case against Israel and measure by Tel Aviv to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza.

“1We welcome the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling on interim measures in the case South Africa has brought against Apartheid Israel,” Mandela said in media statement received by MINA on Saturday.

He said this is a victory for the people of Gaza and all of Occupied Palestine. It is one battle won in a protracted war of occupation spanning more than 75 years.

However, he stressed it must persist in mobilising on all fronts until justice prevail and Occupied Palestine is free.

This victory is no less than October 7th 2023 that broke Apartheid Israel’s air of invincibility. Now they have suffered a massive defeat in the International Court of Justice. Gaza will not be added to the 531 villages massacred and destroyed by Apartheid Israel.

The world is now responsible for holding Apartheid Israel and all who are complicit in supporting its acts of genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity and ethnic cleansing of Palestinians.

The ruling on interim measures must now urgently translate into intensified efforts to get emergency relief aid to Gaza in order to save the lives of those who have survived Apartheid Israel’s indiscriminate bombing of civilians and civilian infrastructure.

“We claim the victory for the Palestinian people but we cannot gloat over it nor become complacent whilst the occupation remains a reality. The struggle must continue on all fronts including internal resistance, intensifying Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) campaigns globally, intensifying mobilization of the international solidarity network especially in the global south,” Mandela said.

“In the light of the ruling on interim measures we repeat our call on bodies such as the Organisation of the Islamic Conference (OIC) to bring pressure to bear particularly on states in the region to end its complicity with Aparteid Israel or face the consequences,” he added. (R/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)