Maldives Foreign Minister Elected As President of UN General Assembly

New York, MINA – Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid was elected as the new president of the UN General Assembly on Monday.

With 143-48 votes, Shahid was elected to replace President Volkan Bozkir whose term ends in September.

Shahid is ahead of his rival candidate, former Afghan Foreign Minister Zalmai Rassoul, Anadolu Agency reports.

“I humbly accept the trust placed in me and my country, the Maldives. I am honored to have the opportunity to serve for the progress and prosperity of people around the world,” Shahid said after the vote.

Shahid will take office before the UN General Assembly, which will hold the 76th General Debate on September 21.

Bozkir also offered to support Shahid during his preparations to become the new president.

“My door will always be open to the president-elect @abdulla_shahid if he needs advice and support,” Bozkir tweeted.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry also congratulated Shahid. “We wish him success during his tenure,” the ministry said.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia, Adam Malik was also the President of the United Nations General Assembly in the 1970s. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)