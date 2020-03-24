Ma’had Al-Haramain Saudi Arabia Applies Electronic Exams Before Ramadan

Mecca, MINA – Ma’had Al-Haramain Asy-Syarifain at the Haram Mosque and Nabawi Mosque prepared an application of electronic exam current semester before Ramadan.

The General President of Haram Mosque and Nabwawi Mosque, Shaykh Prof. Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Abdulaziz al-Sudais, approved the Presidential Academic Affairs Agency’s proposal to conduct the electronic test. This quoted from Almowate on Wednesday, March 25.

“The proposal includes the determination of final test and presentation of the final results,” the announcement said.

The semester exams remain held online in the midst of closure while educational institutions prevent the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The interests of students and their educational achievements must be considered as required by the public interest,” continued the announcement.

Ma’had Al-Haramain is an official educational institution that opens halaqah (group) classes at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, with Islamic study material.

The classes are opened every morning until midday, taken care of by doctors for junior, senior high school students, students and the public. Students come from Saudis and outside Saudis. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)