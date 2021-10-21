Maha Ayesh, First Hijabi Police in Illinois

Illinois, MINA – More and more Muslim women are joining the police force. Hijab has also become part of the police uniform in various countries.

One of them is Maha Ayesh who joined the Bartlett Police Department. She made history as a Muslim police officer and the first hijab-wearing woman to join the police force in Illinois, United States.

“I’m the first hijabi officer in Illinois. One of my biggest inspirations is that I really want to challenge cultural barriers,” said Ayesh, 31, as reported by the Daily Herald, quoted from the About Islam page on Thrusday.

Previously, she worked as a forensic expert evaluating inmates at Kane County prisons and as a juvenile justice liaison in Kane County.

Although the hijab is not a common sight for police officers in Illinois, Ayesh admits to getting a positive response from the surrounding environment.

“This is very important because we bring a background that many people are not used to working with.I wanted to bring a difference, more of my culture and values ​​to show that we work with people like me in our community,” she said.

Furthermore, Ayesh hopes to help the police department provide a culturally competent service in a city with a growing ethnic and immigrant population.

“I want to show Muslim women out there that they can do this. They can break down those barriers and walls,” Ayesh said.

Muslim women’s success stories are growing around the world with more women achieving glory and breaking records while maintaining their religious beliefs. In New Zealand, Zeena Ali made history in November 2020 by becoming the country’s first hijabi police officer.

Earlier in 2016, Scottish police declared the hijab as part of their uniform choice to encourage more Muslim women to consider policing as a career option.

Then in Canada, the government announced in 2016 that the Royal Canadian Mounted Police would allow its officers to wear the hijab as part of their uniform in the hope of increasing the number of Muslim female recruits. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)