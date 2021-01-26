Saimah Mohsin to Become First Muslim US Attorney

Michigan, USA, MINA – Saima Mohsin is set to become the first Muslim attorney in Michigan and the US, bringing diversity to an important position in the eastern part of the state.

Mohsin will be sworn in on February 2 as acting US attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan after the current US attorney for the district, Matthew Schneider, steps down on February 1, the Detroit Free Press reported.

“I am extremely pleased to leave this office in the hands of one of the finest federal prosecutors I have ever known, Saima Mohsin,” Schneider said.

“Saima is a dynamic trial lawyer and talented manager. And, as the first woman, immigrant, Muslim United States attorney in American history, her service is truly historic. Saima will be an outstanding representative and defender of our community as Acting Lawyer of the United States attorney,” he said.

Born in Pakistan, Mohsin served in the US Attorney’s Office violent and Organized Crime unite and, the Drug Task Force and the General Crimes Unit,” the Department of Justice said in a written statement.

The United States attorneys, also known as chief federal prosecutor, represents the United States federal government in United States district courts and United States courts of appeals.

The position of acting US Chief Justice is not permanent one and judge could select later an interm US attorney.

The US President Joe Biden could then nominate someone to fill the position, which would have to be confirmed by the US Senate. President Donald Trump at the time nominated Schneider in 2018 and the US Senate confirmed him in 2019. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)